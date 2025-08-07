Body worn camera trial starts at emergency departments in East Sussex hospitals

A body worn camera trial has been started in emergency departments (ED) at Conquest Hospital and Eastbourne District General Hospital.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cameras are being trialled in response to an increase in reports of challenging behaviours, East Sussex Healthcare NHS trust confirmed.

A spokesperson for the trust added: “The use of body worn cameras has been steadily increasing in health and care settings across the UK and evidence has shown them to be effective in reducing violence and aggression, preventing situations from escalating and making NHS colleagues feel safer at work. Footage from body worn cameras can also be used if further action needs to be taken following an incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The cameras are being worn by selected ED colleagues who will activate them in situations where they experience abuse or feel threatened, and only after they have notified the individual that they are going to be recorded.

A body worn camera trial has been started in emergency departments (ED) at Conquest Hospital and Eastbourne District General Hospital. Picture: East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust

“The trial is fully compliant with data protection requirements.

“The impact of violence and aggression on colleagues cannot be underestimated, whether a one-off incident or repeated experience, and our hope is that the implementation of body worn cameras, alongside other projects to reduce violence and aggression, will improve the safety and wellbeing of our colleagues, patients and visitors.

“A review will take place at the end of the trial, which will last 12 weeks, to evaluate its success and determine next steps.”