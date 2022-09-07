Jesse Hansford, who was six when he was diagnosed with blood cancer, particularly enjoys going out, engaging with the community and making a difference.

He was joined by his mum Nina and Littlehampton Lions Club members at the store, collecting money for Young Lives vs Cancer to mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons Littlehampton, said: "Jesse spent a time on a till, which he and customers loved, and he got more donations for this. We raised a great £566.46, thanks to all our wonderful customers.

Jesse Hansford was joined by his mum Nina and Littlehampton Lions Club members at Morrisons Littlehampton collecting money for Young Lives vs Cancer to mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

"Jesse has his last treatment before Christmas, so will hopefully be ringing the bell in December."

Young Lives vs Cancer, Morrisons' former charity partner, has helped Jesse in the past and provides bespoke for support terminally ill young people and their families all over the country.