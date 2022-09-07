Bognor Regis boy with leukaemia has a stint on the tills at Morrisons Littlehampton as part of his fundraising to mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
A ten-year-old boy with leukaemia has followed up his fundraising at Morrisons in Bognor Regis last year with a stint on the tills at Morrisons in Littlehampton.
Jesse Hansford, who was six when he was diagnosed with blood cancer, particularly enjoys going out, engaging with the community and making a difference.
He was joined by his mum Nina and Littlehampton Lions Club members at the store, collecting money for Young Lives vs Cancer to mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons Littlehampton, said: "Jesse spent a time on a till, which he and customers loved, and he got more donations for this. We raised a great £566.46, thanks to all our wonderful customers.
"Jesse has his last treatment before Christmas, so will hopefully be ringing the bell in December."
Young Lives vs Cancer, Morrisons' former charity partner, has helped Jesse in the past and provides bespoke for support terminally ill young people and their families all over the country.
Last September, Jesse raised nearly £300 with a tombola stall at Morrisons Bognor Regis for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in 2021.