Bognor Regis care home 'requires improvement,' new report says

Inspectors visited the care home, which provides personal care for up to six patients, on May 26 and 27.

They evaluated the facility across a range of criteria: safety, effectiveness, quality of care, responsiveness and leadership. All areas save leadership, which was deemed inadequate, was judged in need of improvement.

The last report about L’Arche, published on September 27 2018, said it was ‘good’. This time, however, inspectors found issues in a range of areas.

L'Arche assisted living facility in Bognor Regis. Image: Google Maps

Inspectors were particularly critical of the care home’s leadership, saying mismanagement was the cause of a number of accidents, mishaps and safety issues.

"There was not a structured approach to monitoring the quality of care plans,” the report said.

"This had led to a failure to identify care plans did not always contain enough information and guidance to ensure safe care and support. For example, there had been a failure to check information contained within professional and medical reports was accurately reflected within people's support plans. The failure to ensure care records and information relating to people's care were contemporaneous meant records could not be relied upon as an accurate record of people's care.”

It also meant endangered the health of some patients: “Systems were not in place to identify that some risks to people's health and wellbeing had not been assessed or documented. For example, quality monitoring had failed to identify the failure to implement a choking risk management plan for a person with a known choking risk.”

Inspectors also noted that the care home had been without a manager between September 2021 and March 2022, meaning the new manager –who joined in March – had to fight an uphill battle to get the care home ship shape.