The hospital advises patients that they need to make an appointment before attending by emailing [email protected] or calling 01444 441881 (extension 68199).
Patients will also need to bring the pathology request form filled in by their doctor.
Ian Evans, pathology support services manager at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The change to a walk-in service was introduced to reduce waiting times and overcrowding in the department, which people would often experience at peak times. The new system helps keep people safe through better social distancing, and cuts the time people have to wait.
“We recognise that no change will suit everyone, but the feedback received so far has been extremely positive and the arrangement is especially useful for cancer patients and others who need multiple appointments.”
