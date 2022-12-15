Edit Account-Sign Out
Bookings now needed for blood tests in Haywards Heath after Princess Royal Hospital ends walk-in service

Blood tests at The Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath must now be booked in advance after its previous ‘walk-in service’ was ended.

By Lawrence Smith
6 hours ago

The hospital advises patients that they need to make an appointment before attending by emailing [email protected] or calling 01444 441881 (extension 68199).

Patients will also need to bring the pathology request form filled in by their doctor.

Ian Evans, pathology support services manager at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The change to a walk-in service was introduced to reduce waiting times and overcrowding in the department, which people would often experience at peak times. The new system helps keep people safe through better social distancing, and cuts the time people have to wait.

The Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath. Photo: Steve Robards, SR2212151
“We recognise that no change will suit everyone, but the feedback received so far has been extremely positive and the arrangement is especially useful for cancer patients and others who need multiple appointments.”

Visit www.uhsussex.nhs.uk/services/blood-tests.

What do you think of the new system? Email [email protected]

