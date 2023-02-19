Photographer Eddie Mitchell has taken some stunning aerial shots of the new seafront swimming pool under construction in Brighton.

Sea Lanes, which is on the site of the old Peter Pan playground in Madeira Drive, is a 50m pool.

A spokesperson on its website said: “The vision is to create the UK’s first national open water swimming centre of excellence.

“As the wider master plan for the area is finalised, Sea Lanes will be taking the first step towards this vision with a development consisting of: heated 50m outdoor swimming pool and associated facilities; endless pool training facility; commercial buildings providing flexible space for local, independent businesses; improved access to the sea.”

The site began construction in August 2022 and it is on track to open in May. The commercial unit tenants include: Paddle People, The Endurance Project Coaching, Here Spaces, Photomatic, Policy Impact Partners, Luna Wave Yoga, Hove Village Nursery, Bison Beer, Wood X Coal, FIKA and Swim Trek.

1 . Sea Lanes Brighton Sea Lanes swimming pool under construction in Brighton on Sunday, February 19 Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

