Brighton eye clinic celebrates landmark patient

A West Sussex resident is delighted to have become a landmark patient at his local specialist eye clinic and to have improved his golf game at the same time!

Keen golfer Nigel Turner, 69, from East Preston in West Sussex, was told when he arrived at Optegra Eye Clinic Brighton for his cataract surgery that he was going to be the 10,000th procedure to be performed at the specialist centre, which opened in April 2023.

Optegra Brighton Clinic Manager, Julia Warne, said: “We were aware that this milestone was approaching and I was delighted that Mr Turner was the one! His treatment has made such a difference for him - I am so happy that he agreed to be part of our celebrations and that we were able to make him feel special.

“It’s incredible to think that since opening just over two years ago we have helped thousands of people to improve their vision and quality of life thanks to our partnership with the NHS. We will continue to provide a five-star service to local residents and hope to help many more people live life to the full, free of cataracts.”

Nigel had been referred to the Optegra clinic by his optician, who had been monitoring his cataracts for a couple of years and then recommended it was the suitable time for treatment.

Nigel said: “On the golf course I noticed that it was becoming increasingly difficult to track the ball from my tee shot, so my playing partners had to tell me where it had landed.

“I also noticed that even though my glasses prescription had been increased, I had to move my head around to clearly see the road signs. It was definitely time to have my cataracts treated.”

Nigel was surprised at how quickly he was seen following referral. “I had a few options to choose from but Optegra had the shortest wait time and was much quicker than the Trust hospital. Two weeks later I went for an assessment and a month after that I was having the surgery – it would have been sooner but I went on a three-week holiday in between!

“And the procedure itself is nothing to fear – in fact it was easier and less painful that a trip to the dentist! It was very quick and efficient.”

Now his vision is amazing and he’s enjoying being back on the golf course. “I no longer struggle to spot a small white ball a few 100 yards away – any other golfers will understand what a great feeling this is. I also had not realised how yellow everything had come due to the cataract – everything looks so much clearer now. I only wish I had done it sooner.”

Optegra Eye Health Care is a specialist provider of ophthalmic services. Established in 2007, it has completed over one million eye procedures from its 78 eye hospitals and clinics across the UK, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and Holland.

As well as providing private vision correction treatments – from lens replacement and laser eye surgery to implantable contact lenses – Optegra treats cataract surgery both privately and through its partnership with the NHS. Optegra also treats medical conditions AMD and glaucoma; and has launched the first ever treatment for people with the Dry form of AMD.

Optegra brings together leading-edge research, medical expertise and state-of-the-art surgical equipment. It performs more than 100,000 treatments annually, both private and publicly funded. Its top ophthalmic surgeons are renowned for their areas of expertise, offering excellent clinical outcomes and great patient service.

www.optegra.com

Tel: 0800 054 1971