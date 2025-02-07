Brighton & Hove councillors take an HIV test to mark National HIV Testing Week

Brighton & Hove councillors visited HIV-charity Terrence Higgins Trust this week to get tested for HIV and are encouraging people across the city to get tested themselves.

The visit took place ahead of National HIV Testing Week, where anyone in England can order an HIV test kit to use at home.

Councillor Tristram Burden, Brighton & Hove City Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, Public Health and Service Transformation, said: “HIV Testing Week offers a great opportunity to remind people of the importance of regular testing.

“It’s fantastic to come along to witness partnership working going into HIV testing in the city. It makes Brighton & Hove well-placed to reach our ambition of zero new HIV infections by 2030.

HIV test and an 'I Test' placard

“We have really good offer for HIV testing in Brighton & Hove and we need to continue the innovation that has got us where we are. And to keep getting the message out for people to get tested at least once a year and on change of sexual partner.”

The UK Health Security Agency estimate that 4,700 people in England are living with undiagnosed HIV. Free, life-saving treatment is available to anyone who is diagnosed with HIV, meaning they can stay healthy and cannot pass on HIV to partners.

Brighton & Hove has taken innovative steps to make it easier to get an HIV test. Vending machines dispensing HIV tests were pioneered in the city, and there are currently eight machines at various locations across the city. Similar machines are now in use around the world including in Japan, Zambia, Jamaica, Kenya and Australia.

Since 2022, anyone who has blood taken in A&E at Royal Sussex County Hospital has been tested for HIV and other blood-borne viruses on an opt-out basis. This has found 50 people with either HIV or Hepatitis C who may not otherwise have been tested, allowing them to get on treatment which will both protect their health and save the NHS money for treatment and care.

Brighton and Hove councillors and Terrence Higgins Trust staff

People diagnosed with HIV can expect to live as long as anyone else due to highly effective treatment, and the sooner a person is diagnosed, the better their health outcomes.

Terrence Higgins Trust Brighton, based on Ship Street, also runs a free HIV and STI testing drop-in service Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm and delivers testing at a range of venues across the city. Getting tested is for HIV free, confidential and results take just 10 minutes. People can also get tested via a sexual health clinic or at their GP.

Postal test kits are available to order year-round for everyone in Brighton & Hove and during National HIV Testing Week anyone in England can order a free test to do at home at freetesting.hiv

Marc Tweed, Head of Terrence Higgins Trust South said: “We should be proud Brighton is leading the way in the national goal to end new cases of HIV by 2030, but there’s still an estimated 100 people in our city who are living with undiagnosed HIV. It’s crucial we find every one of them and ensure they can access life-saving care.”