Brighton mum says her son hasn't drunk plain water in five years

Brighton mum Kelly Mulligan says her nine-year-old son, Max, hasn’t touched a glass of plain water since he was four – preferring diluted apple juice or squash because water has “no flavour.” Kelly admits she rarely drinks water herself, echoing new Hydration Nation report findings that adult habits often shape children’s.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

H2-OH

UK SURVEY REVEALS NATIONWIDE DEHYDRATION EPIDEMIC

User (UGC) Submitted

Over 2.5 million Brits can’t remember the last time they drank a plain glass of water

Hydration Nation report finds 62% claim to only having a rough idea of how much water they should be drinking as almost a third (32%) admit they don’t drink enough

28 million (40%) Brits rely on tea to stay hydrated, with 22.3 million relying on coffee despite both not being optimum for hydration

The report also found one in ten kids only drink water a few times a week

Kelly Mulligan, 53, says her son, Max, nine, hasn't sunk a glass of plain water since he was four years old

The survey released by Más+ by Messi aims to promote positive hydration as it offers a refreshing mix of electrolytes, vitamins and no artificial ingredients to keep Brits feeling on top of their game

FULL CASE STUDY BELOW

Amidincreasingly higher temperatures, a new nationwide study has lifted the lid on the UK’s hydration habits, revealing over 2.5 million Brits can’t remember the last time they drank a plain glass of water.

Just 17% are drinking the NHS recommended amount of eight glasses of water a day as just shy of two-thirds (62%) confessed they only have a rough idea of how much fluid they actually require as one in ten admit to going days without drinking water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study of 2,000 adults and 1,000 teenagers commissioned by Más+ by Messi lifted the lid on Brits’ drinking habits, with the nation drinking as little as three glasses a day and just over one in 10 (14%) respondents admitting to going a few days without drinking any water at all.

Millions of Brits consider drinking tea (40%) as their main source of hydration, with 30% opting for coffee and 17% for fizzy drinks as nearly a tenth of all adults polled (9%) don’t like the taste of plain water, while 43% branded it boring.

Nearly a third of adults believe tea, coffee and sugary drinks are as effective as water when it comes to hydration.

Boomers are twice as likely as Gen Z to turn to tea for their hydration needs (56% vs. 23%) and women are more likely than men to fail to drink enough water, with 36% of women reporting this compared to 27% of men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also emerged 10% of the parents polled don’t think their children drink enough each day, while the study, which also polled 1,000 teenagers, found 15% of them drink plain water only a few times a week at most.

Of the 13–17-year-olds polled, 34% prefer other drinks to water, and a quarter (26%) ‘forget’ to drink it.

A surprising 12% said they actively monitor their water intake, with 60% not bothering to keep tabs at all – with the remainder trying to keep mental notes on how much they’ve had despite 17% of respondents often suffering symptoms they believe are due to dehydration, such as headaches or fatigue.

The issues are often passed down to children, as 54% of the parents polled struggle to get their kids to drink plain water on a regular basis leaving 41% of feeling worried, with three quarters having to ‘force’ their children to stay hydrated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leo Messi, co-founder of Más+ by Messi said, “As an athlete, I know the importance of hydration for peak performance. Más+ by Messi is designed to help people not just stay hydrated but also feel their best. With electrolytes and natural ingredients, it's a great way to support a healthy and active lifestyle for everyone in the UK.

Más+ by Messi is promoting positive hydration with only 10 calories and 1g of cane sugar per 500ml bottle. Más+ by Messi offers quality natural ingredients without compromising on flavour or taste to provide the perfect way to hydrate like a champion.

Global VP Más+ by MessiSophie Van Ettinger said: “It’s alarming the number of people who are not aware they are dehydrated daily and will often go through days experiencing a lack of energy or headaches, not realising a simple glass of water or even a hydration drink, like Más+ by Messi, is the solution.”

Más+ by Messi aims to ensure Brits are more conscious about staying hydrated and receiving everything they need. Scientifically formulated with electrolytes and no added sugar, the drink is aimed at helping people hydrate better, feel sharper, and stay ahead of the curve.

UK can find Más+ by Messi at the nearest by visiting uk.masbymessi.com