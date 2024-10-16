Brighton ranks in the top 5 UK cities for weight loss injections, study shows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With search interest for Mounjaro increasing by 2,384% in the past 4 years, now averaging 59,000 searches per month, the growing demand for weight loss solutions across the UK is clear.

With this in mind, Zava Online Doctor, one of the UK’s leading weight loss treatment providers, has conducted new research, analysing prescription data from over 1,300 Primary Care Networks (PCNs) across the country, to reveal the UK locations with the highest rates of obesity and the largest uptake of weight loss injections.

The research has identified Kingston upon Hull as the UK’s weight loss capital, with 70.5% of adults classified as overweight or obese and 46,709 prescriptions for weight loss injections over the past four years (equivalent to 17.37% of the population).

Nottingham and Darlington follow closely behind. In Nottingham, 31,583 prescriptions were issued, with 63.9% of adults classified as overweight or obese, while Darlington ranked third, with 22,321 prescriptions and an even higher rate of 71.8% of adults struggling with weight.

Manchester ranks fourth, with 15,168 prescriptions for weight loss injections, and 63.2% of adults classified as overweight or obese. Brighton stands out as a region with relatively low obesity levels. Despite having one of the lowest obesity rates in the UK (15.1%), the city still ranks fifth in weight loss injection prescriptions, with over 12,700 issued.

Dr Crystal Wyllie, a health expert at ZAVA Online Doctor, commented:

“Patients are more aware of the benefits of weight-loss injections nowadays. Accurate information can help patients understand and subsequently aid confidence in using them to manage their weight.

Online pharmacies have made these weight-loss injections more accessible than ever before, allowing patients to get the help they need without having to visit a doctor in person, and empowering patients to take proactive steps in looking after their health.”