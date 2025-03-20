Buddies Day Centre in Selsey offers affordable respite care

In the heart of Selsey, Buddies Day Centre is making a profound difference in the lives of those living with Dementia, Alzheimer’s, and those seeking companionship.

Beyond providing affordable care, Buddies Day Centre is also focused on easing the pressure on local charities. Many local organisations are overwhelmed by the growing demand for support services, often struggling to meet the needs of families in crisis. By offering a sustainable, well-managed option for respite care, Buddies helps fill a critical gap, allowing charities to focus their resources on other essential services while offering families an affordable and reliable alternative.

The centre’s commitment to creating a community for its visitors ensures that no one feels isolated. From arts and crafts to music therapy and reminiscence sessions, Buddies provides a variety of activities that help participants maintain their independence, build social connections, and enjoy their day.

Buddies Day Centre prides itself on the high standards of care provided by its dedicated team. Staff are thoroughly trained to meet the Care Quality Commission (CQC) standards, ensuring that each individual receives the best possible care. The training includes dementia-specific care, safeguarding, and first aid, as well as ongoing professional development to stay current with best practices in the field. Families can trust that their loved ones are in safe, competent hands.

Some of our community support for our opening day

Families who use the service consistently praise the centre for its personal, hands-on approach, noting that the team goes above and beyond to ensure that every participant’s needs are met with respect and kindness. For many caregivers, the opportunity to take a break—knowing their loved ones are in good hands—has been life-changing.

However, despite the vital service Buddies Day Centre provides, many people in the local community still don't know it exists. The centre is reaching out for support to spread the word so that more families can benefit from this affordable and compassionate care option. Raising awareness is crucial to ensuring that those who need respite care the most can access it without hesitation.

Buddies Day Centre is a true reflection of the power of community, compassion, and care, providing a valuable service that not only supports families but also strengthens the entire local support network.