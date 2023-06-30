NationalWorldTV
Burgess Hill based care service gets ‘Good’ rating from Care Quality Commission

A Burgess Hill based care service that provides support for people in their own homes has received a ‘Good’ rating after a recent Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 30th Jun 2023, 11:07 BST

Guardian Angels Carers Mid Sussex provides support to older people and younger adults with a range of needs like dementia, physical disabilities and sensory impairments.

The CQC inspection took place on May 30 and the report was published on June 21, awarding the service a ‘Good’ rating in all categories – Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive and Well-led.

The report said: “People received kind and compassionate care. People were supported by appropriately recruited and trained staff. Risks to people had been assessed and mitigated through safety measures and guidance for staff. People who required help with their medicines were supported safely. There were systems in place to protect people from avoidable harm and abuse.”

Guardian Angels Carers Mid Sussex received a 'Good' rating in all categories – Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive and Well-ledGuardian Angels Carers Mid Sussex received a 'Good' rating in all categories – Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive and Well-led
The report also said staff received appropriate training and understood their clients’ needs well. It said those receiving care ‘spoke affectionately of the carers that supported them’.

It said: “People were supported to ensure their healthcare needs were met. People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the policies and systems in the service supported this practice. People were encouraged to live healthy lives and received food of their choice.”

The CQC report added that at the time of the inspection there were 19 people receiving the regulated activity from the service. Visit www.gacarers.co.uk/midsussex.

