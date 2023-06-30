Burgess Hill based care service gets ‘Good’ rating from Care Quality Commission

A Burgess Hill based care service that provides support for people in their own homes has received a ‘Good’ rating after a recent Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection.

Guardian Angels Carers Mid Sussex provides support to older people and younger adults with a range of needs like dementia, physical disabilities and sensory impairments.

The CQC inspection took place on May 30 and the report was published on June 21, awarding the service a ‘Good’ rating in all categories – Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive and Well-led.

The report said: “People received kind and compassionate care. People were supported by appropriately recruited and trained staff. Risks to people had been assessed and mitigated through safety measures and guidance for staff. People who required help with their medicines were supported safely. There were systems in place to protect people from avoidable harm and abuse.”

The report also said staff received appropriate training and understood their clients’ needs well. It said those receiving care ‘spoke affectionately of the carers that supported them’.

It said: “People were supported to ensure their healthcare needs were met. People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the policies and systems in the service supported this practice. People were encouraged to live healthy lives and received food of their choice.”