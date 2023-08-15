Burgess Hill brother and sister raise £5,000 for Sussex hospice with marathon run and ’80s night
A brother and sister from Burgess Hill presented a cheque for £5,072 to St Peter & St James Hospice.
Sophie Mamoany, 24, held a charity ’80s fancy dress night on March 10 at Burgess Hill Rugby Club. Lewis, 21, ran the London Marathon on April 23.
Mum Teresa Mamoany said: “They both had a fantastic relationship with their uncle, who died in 2017 at the hospice and was a marathon runner himself and loved music, and would always be first up on the dance floor.”