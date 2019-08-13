Burgess Hill care home rated ‘inadequate’ for third time

An inadequate Burgess Hill care home which remains in special measures is ‘making improvements already’, its new care manager has said.

Hilgay Care Home in Keymer Road was rated ‘inadequate’ for the third time by the Care Quality Commission on July 2.

Health bosses identified continued breaches in relation to the arrangements for keeping people from harm, the CQC report said.

The service remains in ‘special measures’ – which means it will be kept under review.

Donna Lee, new care manager, said she was ‘fully aware of the situation of the care home’, before taking up the role on June 20.

“We are making improvements already,” she told the Middy.

The care home provides accommodation and personal care for up to 35 older adults living with frailty, dementia and other health related conditions.

At the time of the inspection there were 11 people living at the home.

The CQC report said: “The service was not well-led, the provider lacked oversight of the care people received.

“Required improvements had not been made which affected the safety and experiences of people living at the home.

“People remained at risk as identified risks to them had not been safely reduced.

“Risk management processes were poor and specific risks to people’s health such as skin damage had not been effectively managed, and people had experienced harm.”

Bosses said there had been a recent instability in the management arrangements at the home, leading to significant shortfalls in the leadership of the service.

Since new manager Ms Lee has been there she has developed ‘positive relationships with people, relatives and staff’, the CQC report said.

It added: “Our observations during the inspection were of positive and warm interactions between staff and people who lived in the home.

“Staff treated people with kindness, dignity and respect and spent time getting to know them and their specific needs and wishes. One person said: “The staff are very good and very hardworking, very helpful.”