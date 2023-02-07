It will be at Burgess Hill Theatre Club in Church Walk on Saturday, March 4 (10am-2pm).
Attendees can get free blood glucose tests from diabetes practitioners who will also give advice and signpost people who could benefit from further screening.
Mid Sussex District Council’s Wellbeing Team will also be on site to answer questions.
Town mayor Peter Chapman said: “As always, the Town Council is very appreciative of the support from the Burgess Hill District Lions to provide an event, which could flag up health issues for our residents while also providing entertainment for the young people. It will ultimately drive footfall into the town centre and benefit our retailers on the day.”
There will be a climbing wall outside and games for all ages. Burgess Hill District Lions will also run a Remote-Control Car Challenge.
The blood glucose testing is strictly only for over 18s. No booking required.