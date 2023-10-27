Burgess Hill District Lions Club supports successful prostate cancer screening day

The members of Burgess Hill District Lions Club partnered with the Prostate Cancer Support Organisation (PCaSO) to organise another successful screening event.

The free Free Prostate Cancer Screening Day for men aged 40 to 80 took place at Triangle Leisure Centre on Saturday, October 21.

A Lions spokesperson said: “A total of 804 men attended to have a simple blood test. Blood samples were taken by a team of six phlebotomists and all samples were then analysed at Worthing Hospital with results advised to those tested within four days.

“It is unfortunate that PSA screening is not offered automatically on the NHS, which is why Burgess Hill District Lions Club and the PCaSO work together to provide this valuable service. Some 50 per cent of all men will have a problem with their prostate gland at some stage in their lives – it could be infection, enlargement or cancer. By having a simple blood test an early indication of a possible problem can be detected.”

Members of Burgess Hill District Lions Club outside The Triangle with East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Lawton and deputy mayor of Burgess Hill Tofojjul Hussain

The event was the sixth free PSA testing day that Burgess Hill District Lions Club has helped organise.

The Lions spokesperson said: “In 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022 a total of 2,700 were tested. Unfortunately Covid-19 restrictions prevented any testing in 2020 and 2021. In that time over 200 men received readings high enough to require further tests.”