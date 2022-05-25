Kings Weald Community Centre in Burgess Hill

The charity will be running the Kings Weald centre for all ages and is seeking community feedback on the groups, clubs and activities it could offer.

Community centre manager Adam Fear said: “We’re thrilled to get our hands on the keys and now we want to hear exactly what people would like us to provide.

"Although we traditionally work with older people, this centre is for everyone. We could offer baby groups and brownies, plus bridge, bowls and everything in between.”

He said Age UK wants the centre to be ‘a vibrant, buzzing venue that helps make Burgess Hill a great place to be’.

The Kings Weald development is at the former Keymer Brick and Tile site to the east of the town.

The new centre has a large area of public open space, a playground, a multi-use games area and a mini soccer pitch.

Councillor Norman Webster, Mid Sussex District Council Cabinet Member for Community, said: “The Kings Weald Community Centre is going to be a tremendous asset for the people of Burgess Hill and surrounding areas.”

Age UK is also keen to hear from businesses who would like to work in partnership, or who can offer equipment or a gift in kind for the new venue.