Care home in Hailsham ‘requires improvement’, says CQC, but report confirms residents are ‘treated with kindness and dignity’

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has announced that a care home in Hailsham ‘requires improvement’.

The CQC said an assessment of Filsham Lodge at 137-141 South Road took place from July 21 to August 6, 2025, with site visits on July 21, 23 and 30.

Filsham Lodge received an overall rating of ‘requires improvement’ and the same rating for the categories ‘safe’ and ‘well led’.

The care home, which has some residents living with dementia, received a ‘good’ rating for the categories ‘effective’, ‘caring’ and ‘responsive’.

Photo: Google Street View

The assessment report can be seen at www.cqc.org.uk. It said: “The inspection was prompted in part by notification of an incident following which a person using the service sustained a serious injury and has since died. This incident is subject to further investigation by CQC as to whether any regulatory action should be taken. As a result, this inspection did not examine the circumstances of the incident.”

The report explained that information about this incident indicated ‘potential concerns about the management of risk of scalding’, so the inspection examined these risks.

The CQC report said: “This inspection followed up on previous breaches of regulations relating to safe care and treatment, and good governance. At this inspection we found insufficient improvements had been made and the provider remained in breach of these regulations.”

The report said people’s safety was ‘not robustly managed’, adding that there was ‘a lack of evidence of lessons learned when people experienced recurrent falls, choking or an incident that affected their well-being’. The report said risk assessments relating to falls were not always completed in full and lacked follow up actions taken by staff.

The report said: “Not all PRN (as required) medicines had protocols in place to advise staff about administration and creams in peoples’ rooms were not prescribed for that person. The maintenance of the service had not ensured peoples continued safety and the cleanliness of the service placed people at risk of cross infection.”

The report said care plans and risk assessments had been reviewed but had not captured recent incidents or accidents. It said people’s weights had not been overseen, which had resulted in gains and losses not being monitored. It said cleaning audits were not highlighting areas that required attention.

But the report made positive comments about the service too. It said: “Since the incident the provider had taken steps to ensure that all risks relating to hot water and surfaces were managed. The registered manager checked temperatures daily and advised they would continue to so until the new maintenance team commence work.”

It said people’s needs had been assessed before they moved to the service, and said staffing was ‘sufficient to meet peoples’ needs’ while ‘people were treated with kindness and dignity’.

The report also said: “Not everyone could share their experience of living at Filsham Lodge. People that could told us they were cared for by kind, and respectful staff, who knew the people they supported well. We heard that people were supported to keep in touch with family and friends. Relatives felt well informed and able to raise any issues, however minor, with the staff or management team.”

It concluded: “While people expressed general satisfaction with their care and treatment, our assessment found elements of care did not meet the expected standards.”

Filsham Lodge is provided and run by Sovereign Care Limited, who have been approached for comment.