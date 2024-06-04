Care To You Healthcare rated 'good' following inspection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local Domiciliary Care Company, Care To You Healthcare were recently inspected by the Care Quality Commission and received an overall rating of Good for all areas inspected.

The company's Registered Manager, Rosemary said: “Care To You Healthcare is delighted to announce that we have received an overall good rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC). This rating reflects our commitment to providing high-quality care and support to our clients.

"This achievement is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and commitment of each member of our team. Their commitment to our clients’ well-being is truly inspiring and has not gone unnoticed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together. This rating reflects not just the quality of care we provide, but also the strength and unity of our team.

Care To You Healthcare Team proudly displaying the results of their recent inspection.

"Care To You Healthcare remains dedicated to enhancing the lives of our clients through exceptional care and support. We look forward to maintaining the high standards that have earned us this recognition.”

Care To You Healthcare is a Domiciliary Care Provider with clients across Eastbourne, Hastings, St. Leonards, Bexhill and as far as Rye.

It has a dedicated team of carers, who provide assistance to our clients in their home based on our clients’ needs including personal care, assistance with medication, shopping and attending social events and GP/hospital appointments, domestic tasks as well as supporting clients with palliative care needs .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It offers daytime, lunch time, evening visits, night-sits as well as “live-in” carers. It has clients who receive NHS/Social Services funding as well as private clients.