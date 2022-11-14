The success of the Caring 4 Hearts campaign should mean six new publicly-accessible defibrillators (AEDs) being installed in the town in 2022.

Tania Edward, former Adur district councillor, launched the campaign in February to raise funds for AEDs in the Southlands district, with each one costing approximately £1,170.

Residents got behind the campaign and organised fundraising events, as well as making individual donations through JustGiving.

Tania Edward initiated the Caring 4 Hearts campaign

Advertisement Hide Ad

An additional donation from The Grand Order of Lady Ratlings' trustees for The Cup of Kindness is paying for three of the AEDs, with the final one due to be installed by Christmas.

Defibrillators have been installed at Shoreham Fire Station, Milward Court Day Centre, Kingsland House, The Red Lion pub and Shaw's Glass, in Upper Shoreham Road.

Tania said: "A big thank you to Adur District Council, who kindly agreed to arrange for one of their electricians to install all the AEDs free of charge.

"This has allowed the campaign funds to stretch further in ensuring that funding needed for the replacement heart pads and batteries for each AED unit continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Caring 4 Hearts campaign would not have been achieved without the support of the Adur community holding events to raise funds, such as Val Feniuk on Shoreham Beach, who decided to throw a birthday party asking for money instead of presents and Buckets of Fun pre-school group throwing an all-day event at Buckingham Park with the support of Shoreham Fire Station crew and vehicle.”

Local businesses have been helping out with collection boxes and selling wristbands. These can be found at The Royal George Pub and Co-op by the Holmbush roundabout, Southlands and Mansell Road post offices, Greens Chemist and Nu-Image Hairdressers in Shoreham town centre and Windmill Parade Dentists in Southwick.

Tania said: "The fundraising will continue, as we need to ensure that we have sufficient funds to pay for the heart pads, which cost £47 each, following the use of an AED plus the batteries for each unit in four to five years’ time, which cost around £245 each.