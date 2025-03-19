Celebrating Social Prescribing Day: Sussex’s 100 social prescribers enhancing patient care

Pictured left to right: Social prescribers for East & Central Brighton PCN, Joe, Berta, Lisa, Lesley, Oonagh & Rhiannon .

On Social Prescribing Day, Sussex proudly acknowledges the invaluable contributions of its 100 social prescribing link workers who are transforming patient care across the region.

Many things affect our health that can’t be treated by doctors or medicine alone. Social prescribing enables healthcare professionals to refer patients to non-clinical services, addressing social, emotional, and practical needs to improve overall health and wellbeing.

This could involve connecting someone who is isolated to join a befriending group or a community gardening project or helping them to manage financial stress and access advice and support.

In Sussex, social prescribers collaborate with primary care teams to connect individuals to community groups, activities, and support services tailored to their unique circumstances.

Some GP practices have social prescribers working in the surgery, while others have social prescribers who work across multiple practices to provide services across a localised area, called a primary care network.

Meanwhile, In East and Central Brighton PCN, Social Prescriber Oonagh O’brien and her team provide interventions centred around supporting patients in the most socially and economically deprived areas of the City. Oonagh said:

We work hard to establish robust relationships with existing community services so we can confidently support our patients to access the specific community-based support they need. We work with the patient to really understand their circumstances and help them to focus on the goals which matter most to them. Over the course of the six sessions with a social prescriber, we aim to address these issues and boost wellbeing, whilst also connecting them to local community-based support services. We often support people who may be feeling isolated, low in mood or perhaps those who are lacking confidence, we help people connect to community services such as groups, courses, classes, activities and volunteering opportunities or access to employment or education. We also offer practical support which can focus on providing information and guidance on benefits or housing related issues.

Helping patients access general practice services

Helping patients access GP services is a key priority for the NHS in Sussex, and primary care services are evolving to meet the needs of our communities but providing additional services like social prescribing and much more.