Centre for Sight celebrates 10 years at award-winning premises in East Grinstead

Centre for Sight marked 10 successful years of serving the local community on Thursday, December 5, at its award-winning premises in East Grinstead.

The occasion also celebrated the launch of the ‘One-Day Cataract Service,’ a pioneering new treatment making eye surgery more affordable.

Sheraz Daya is the founder of Centre for Sight

Guests included Cllr. Danny Favor, the Mayor of East Grinstead, Lady Mayor and local journalists. A reception was followed by a lunch and speech by Medical Director and founder of Centre for Sight, Mr Sheraz Daya.

Mr Sheraz Daya, Medical Centre of Centre for Sight, said: "We have had an incredible 10 years at Hazelden Place working in an environment that has been exceptional for both patients and staff. The event today is a celebration of that success and a privilege to have the Mayor of East Grinstead, Cllr. Danny Favor and his lady Maribel in attendance. We look forward to continued close collaboration with the East Grinstead and surrounding community."

10 year anniversary

Centre for Sight has been in operation for over 23 years but its inception began at the Queen Victoria Hospital (QVH). 13 years later, with considerable help from East Grinstead Town Council, the flagship speciality eye hospital at the Turners Hill Road site was completed. The energy-efficient and sustainable building was designed by renowned Toh Shimazaki Architects. The building received an Architectural Design Award from Mid Sussex Council in 2012 and was also featured in the highly acclaimed Domus Magazinein 2009.

Centre for Sight's award-winning building at East Grinstead

Local treasure with an international reputation

Centre for Sight has developed international reputation, drawing in patients including Presidents, Prime Ministers, Venerable Bishops and Abbots along with serving the more local community around East Grinstead. Known for being a pioneering organisation, it has an international reputation for eye excellence and is a reference site for the industry who themselves have stated that the East Grinstead site is arguably amongst the most advanced in Europe.

About Mr Sheraz Daya

Mr Sheraz Daya is the Medical Director of Centre For Sight. In 1995 he performed the first LASIK laser vision correction procedure in the UK. Dissatisfied with the limitations of eye care provision in private hospitals, he felt compelled to establish a "Centre for Excellence" intended to provide patients world-class personalised medical and surgical eye care as well as to set the standards for laser eye surgery.

Centre for Sight staff celebrate 10 years

Mr Daya founded Centre for Sight in 1996 and under his leadership and expertise Centre for Sight has grown phenomenally now with three locations; London, Surrey and West Sussex.

Mr Daya has been the recipient of numerous awards including the NHS Leadership for Improvement Award in 2008, Nominated to the Ophthalmologist Power List 100 in 2018 and the Power List 50 in 2019 in the category of top 10 Surgical pioneers. He was also listed last year as one of the UK’s best cataract surgeons.

One-Day Cataract Service

In celebration of the 10-year anniversary and as a service to the community, Centre for Sight has launched a ‘One-Day Cataract Service.’ With NHS patients being forced to wait up to 33 weeks for cataract surgery or even rejected for treatment, this new service provides efficient and affordable surgery as the consultation, testing, diagnosis and operation all take place in the same visit.

The Mayor Cllr Danny Favor and Sheraz Daya

Visit Centre for Site at Hazelden Place, Turners Hill Road, East Grinstead, West Sussex.

To find out more about Centre for Sight, call 01342 306020 or visit: www.centreforsight.com