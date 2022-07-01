“Changing my mindset from drugs to writing”

Aimee, aged 31, said: “I wrote the book when I was trying to give up drugs and sort my life out. I never intended to write a book but once I had, I felt it could possibly help someone else who was trying to better their lives as well. I wish I had planned it, but I just chose to change my mindset from drugs to writing. I think people will be able to relate to my writing as it is real and I think drugs are a big factor in our society whether we chose to talk openly about them or not. The want for a better life was my inspiration and the loss of a very dear family member. It made me want to try to be better and try harder in my life and so I ended up with this book.