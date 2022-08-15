Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jean Bourne, aged 75, only has peripheral vision in one eye and contacted Walsh Opticians in Crescent Road when she started seeing a circular shadow through her ‘good eye’.

Optometrist Alexandra Allen spotted a potential retinal tear during the appointment and immediately referred Mrs Bourne to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester, where a specialist confirmed the tear.

The retired payroll manager said: “I was shellshocked. I am very conscious of my good eye so when I felt something unusual I got it seen to straight away.

Alexandra Allen was sent a bouquet of flowers for helping save Jean Bourne's sight

"It was a good job I did as the specialist said the retina could have detached within a couple of weeks at any time, which would have left me blind.

“I am so grateful to Alexandra for spotting this and acting so quickly.

"If she hadn’t have done so I wouldn’t be able to drive and I would have lost my independence. She has saved my sight.

“As soon as I got home after having the laser treatment to prevent any further tear I went straight to the florists to buy her a big bouquet. She was brilliant.

Jean Bourne had a retinal tear spotted during an eye test

“Your eyes are precious so I would urge everyone to take control and put your faith in a good optometrist.

"You don’t always get a warning so get your eyes examined regularly.”

Alexandra, aged 24, joined Walsh Opticians last September and only qualified as an optometrist in April last year.

She said: “It’s a great feeling knowing that my actions have made such a difference to someone’s life.

"These are the appointments you remember and it’s why we go into the profession.

"I’m delighted that Jean is able to carry on living her life with the best possible vision.”

Practice manager Emily Ware said it was team effort.

“This case really highlights the importance of regular eye examinations, as the sooner an eye condition is found, the sooner we can refer for treatment and give support where needed,” she said.