Chief nurse urges everyone to get vaccinated and stay well this Christmas

NHS Sussex’s Chief Nursing Officer, Allison Cannon, is calling on people who are yet to come forward for their seasonal vaccinations to act now and protect themselves and their loved ones in the run-up to Christmas.

So far, over 450,000 people in Sussex have had their flu and Covid vaccinations this season. With festive celebrations just around the corner, the NHS is encouraging everyone eligible for a free flu jab to book an appointment as soon as possible.

The National Booking Service for flu and Covid-19 vaccinations will close on 20 December, so eligible individuals are encouraged to book now while appointments are still available via this route.

Flu is a highly infectious illness that can cause serious complications, particularly for vulnerable groups. With flu and Covid-19 circulating this winter, vaccination is more important than ever to keep people safe and ensure everyone can enjoy a healthy holiday season.

CNO Allison Cannon receiving vaccination

Flu symptoms, including fever, chills, headaches, aches and pains, and extreme tiredness, can come on quickly and disrupt plans. The flu vaccine is the best way to reduce the risk of serious illness and protect friends, family, and the wider community.

Flu vaccination clinics are running across Sussex, offering appointments at GP surgeries, pharmacies, and other local NHS services. Eligible groups include pregnant women, school-aged children, carers, and those with certain health conditions. Many may also be offered a Covid-19 vaccine in the same appointment.

For convenience, walk-in sites are available for the COVID-19 vaccine, and the flu vaccine can also be booked by searching for a local pharmacy online. Those eligible for a flu vaccination do not need to wait for an invitation to book an appointment. Adults aged 18 or over can book their flu vaccination online or through the NHS App, including appointments at participating pharmacies. To find a pharmacy offering NHS flu vaccinations, visit the NHS website. Alternatively, eligible individuals can contact their GP surgery to schedule an appointment. For those unable to access online services, appointments can also be booked by calling 119.

You can get the free NHS flu vaccine if you are aged 65 or over, including those who will be 65 by 31 March 2025, if you have certain long-term health conditions, are pregnant, live in a care home, are the main carer for an older or disabled person or receive a carer's allowance, or if you live with someone who has a weakened immune system. Frontline health and social care workers can also receive the vaccine through their employer.

Allison Cannon said, "Christmas is a time for joy and togetherness, but flu can ruin those special moments. By getting vaccinated, you’re not just protecting yourself but also your loved ones and the NHS at this busy time of year. If you’re eligible and haven’t had your jab yet, please don’t wait book today and join the thousands across Sussex already protected.”