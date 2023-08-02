​​Children’s author Julia Donaldson brought some of her best-known stories direct to Chestnut Tree House, the Sussex children's hospice, when she visited for a musical performance.

Julia and her husband Malcolm, who live in Steyning, treated children and families to fun-filled, immersive recreations of The Gruffalo, Room on the Broom and A Squash and a Squeeze on Sunday, July 30, with children, family members and staff playing some of the parts.

After the performance, the former children’s laureate spent time meeting families, signing books and writing personal messages for the children, who were very excited to meet the author of some of their favourite stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad