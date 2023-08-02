Julia and her husband Malcolm, who live in Steyning, treated children and families to fun-filled, immersive recreations of The Gruffalo, Room on the Broom and A Squash and a Squeeze on Sunday, July 30, with children, family members and staff playing some of the parts.
After the performance, the former children’s laureate spent time meeting families, signing books and writing personal messages for the children, who were very excited to meet the author of some of their favourite stories.
Elaine Ford, activities co-ordinator, said: "Julia and Malcolm have maintained a relationship with Chestnut Tree House for many years, since they moved to West Sussex, and their storytelling sessions have created some magical memories for families. It was such a wonderful morning, with laughter and music ringing out across the grounds.”