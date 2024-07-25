Choose the right care for you and your family this summer holiday says NHS Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As the school summer holidays start, all health services in Sussex continue to be very busy, with a steady rise in people attending emergency departments and in admissions to hospital.

That’s why, ahead of the six-week summer holiday, the NHS in Sussex is calling on the public to make the right choice and use the right services for their needs for urgent care that’s not an emergency. This will make sure everyone can get the best possible support and hospital emergency departments are available to deal with those with the most urgent need.

Anyone who needs urgent medical support, but does not have a life-threatening illness or injury, should contact NHS111 by going online to www.111.nhs.uk or dialling 111.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Typical summer injuries and ailments include heat exhaustion and heat stroke, insect bites and stings, trampoline injuries, park injuries, and sports injuries.

Make the right choice for your child this half term

Where to go for help this summer:

NHS111 is available 24 hours-a-day, and can provide help and support online or over the phone, including connecting callers to pharmacists and out of hours GPs, as well as helping those in need get to the most appropriate service if they do need to see someone face-to-face. Calls made to NHS111 are free.

There are several walk-ins, minor injury, and urgent treatment centres available across Sussex to help with illness for non-life-threatening conditions. This includes minor burns and scalds, cuts and lacerations, sprains and strains, minor fractures and insect bites and stings, garden or park injuries. These are:

Brighton Health Centre walk-in service, Brighton Station, open 8am – 8pm, every day

Queen Victoria Hospital Minor Injury Unit, East Grinstead, open 8am – 8pm, every day

Crowborough Minor Injury Unit open 8am – 8pm, every day

Uckfield Minor Injury Unit open 8am – 8pm, every day

Lewes Urgent Treatment Centre open 8am – 8pm, every day

Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital Minor Injury Unit, 9am – 5pm, Monday to Friday

Crawley Hospital Urgent Treatment Centre open, 7.30am – 10pm, every day

Pharmacists are also available to provide expert clinical advice for minor health concerns and common illnesses such as sore throats, coughs, colds, tummy troubles, and aches and pains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community pharmacies can be a great first port of call for healthcare advice and treatments especially with the newly launched Pharmacy First Service, where highly trained pharmacists can assess people and, if appropriate, can support them with minor conditions such as coughs and colds, sore throats, upset stomachs, earache, infected insect bite, impetigo, and shingles).

They can also provide access to antibiotics, if appropriate, for urine infections (uncomplicated urinary tract infections in women under the age of 65), skin infections, and eye infections. Pharmacies can also provide access to emergency hormonal contraception.

Self-care at home is also recommended for minor ailments that could be safely treated in the comfort of your own home, for example through rest or with appropriate over the counter medicines.

Free to download from any app store, the NHS App features a Health A-Z symptom checker, provides health advice as well as signposting to the right place, first time. The NHS website also provides health advice and guidance for numerous conditions, including COVID-19, which can be treated at home in many cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health professionals at local GP surgeries are there to support everyone with new and ongoing health concerns, with appointments available to be booked online and over the phone.

A mental health crisis is when someone feels at ‘breaking point’. It can disrupt usual thought patterns, mood, daily activities, and feelings. People in crisis will usually need support quickly.

The 24/7 mental health crisis line is available by calling 111 and selecting the mental health option. The service is also known locally as the Sussex Mental Health Line.

Allison Canon, Chief Nursing Officer at NHS Sussex said: “We are calling on people to make the right choice should they need to use NHS services this summer by knowing what services a right for their health or care need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A&E is for life-threatening emergencies and to provide urgent help for people who may have become seriously ill, for example a stroke or a heart attack, we need to save emergency services for saving lives.

“For those who do need help for urgent care that’s not an emergency, there are alternatives to visiting A&E across Sussex. The minor injury services and urgent treatment centres are equipped to handle minor injuries and illness quickly, so you can get back to enjoying the summer.