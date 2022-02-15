City sports centre closed after power failure

Portslade Sport Centre is currently out of action after a power failure.

By Steve Holloway
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 11:31 am

Portslade Sport Centre is currently out of action after a power failure.

A tweet from Brighton and Hove City Council read: “We’re sorry but Portslade Sports Centre is currently closed due to a power failure and may have to remain closed for the rest of the day.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“Contractors are trying to resolve the problem.”

Portslade Sports Centre

The centre is operated by Freedom Leisure which runs Withdean Sports Complex, Prince Regent Swimming Complex, King Alfred Leisure Centre, St. Lukes Swimming Pool, Portslade Sports Centre, Stanley Deason Leisure Centre and Moulsecoomb Community Leisure Centre in Brighton & Hove.

Some other stories you might like: Portslade public art commission

New Portslade car showroom given the thumbs up

Portslade garden centre’s expansion plans approved

Freedom LeisureBrighton