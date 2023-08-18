Comedian's Brighton gig results in Wild Vision donation

This came about from the comedian Adam Buxton giving his time to offer a performance at The Brighton Dome on 28th July. The event was organised by Jay Law ( dad with a visually impaired child who attends our Wild Vision project). It was a very enjoyable evening and Wilder life Wellbeing CIC would like to say a huge thank you to all who enabled this event to happen.

Wild Vision Forest School is an exciting project run by Wilder Life Wellbeing CIC. Wilder Life Wellbeing is a Not for Profit Community Interest Company set up In 2019 and based in the woods at Herstmonceux Castle.

Wilder Life Well-being CIC provide regular, fully funded forest school and nature connection sessions for families who have a child with a disability/complex needs. This donation will enable to continue our Wild Vision Sessions.

Adam Buxton, Helen Stringfellow, Laura Picknell and Jay Law At the Brighton Dome

The Wild Vision project is a forest school for children with a visual impairment. It provides a unique opportunity for the blind community and is the first of its kind in the South East!

Wild Vision provide exciting sensory opportunities enabling the children to build new friendships, confidence, independence and have fun together. The sessions offer respite in a natural environment for both the visually impaired child/ young person and their parent.

The Wild Vision sessions increase the visually impaired children’s opportunities to access activities which they have not experienced before. We want to break down the barriers for these children and enable them to learn new skills in a fun, supportive and inclusive outdoor environment. We want to encourage those with sight loss to try new experiences with what could be perceived as more ‘hard to access’ activities and environments.