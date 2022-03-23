Brighton council remembers the 570 residents who died from covid

Two years on from the first lockdown Brighton and Hove City Council has remembered the 570 residents who died from covid.

The council said it is supporting Marie Curie’s National Day of Reflection.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day has been planned to connect and support the millions of people who are grieving, while also remembering the family, friends, neighbours and colleagues who have died over the last two years.

Brighton seafront. Picture from Eddie Mitchell SUS-200419-142437001

Councillor Phélim Mac Cafferty, leader of the council said, “The last two years have been really hard for many who have faced trauma and loss, while others have experienced ill health, isolation, separation or unemployment.

“Today (Wednesday, March 23) on the National Day of Reflection, we take time to reflect on what’s happened and what’s ahead.

“We remember the 570 residents in the city who have died from covid-19 – they are our friends, family, neighbours and colleagues.

“Today offers a reminder for us all to reach out and support those who continue to grieve or struggle.

“We should also champion the ongoing enormous efforts, contributions and sacrifices of so many in our city.”

The council leader has called for residents to nominate a covid hero.

The councillor added, “As we begin to try to learn to live alongside an unforgiving pandemic we must not forget that it hasn’t gone away.

“Covid rates are as high today in Brighton and Hove as they were in January and we all need to continue doing what we can to protect each other.

“Keep taking care to reduce your chances of catching and spreading covid-19.”