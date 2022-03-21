Covid: Chichester district areas with highest coronavirus infections in the past week

There were 410,173 positive cases in the UK in the week ending 10 March, a 56 per cent rise from the week before.

At a regional level, Scotland had the highest case rate in the week to 10 March, at 1447.6 cases per 100,000 residents.

This was followed by Northern Ireland, with 842.7 cases per 100,000 residents.

The lowest case rate was in Wales, with 268.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.

They include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week from March 3 to March 10.

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Chichester district with the highest case rates right now.

1. Stockbridge and Fishbourne Stockbridge and Fishbourne had 1154,6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 183.3 from the week before.

2. Westbourne and Funtington Westbourne and Funtington had 1020.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 70.4 per cent from the week before.

3. College Lane and Oaklands College Lane and Oaklands had 942,2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 73.8 per cent from the week before.

4. Central Chichester Central Chichester had 877.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 82.2 per cent from the week before.