Covid rates in Eastbourne: Nearly half the town still has rising cases

Latest data looks at cases per 100,000 in the week to March 17 and the week to March 24.
Looking at the wards across Eastbourne, six areas have seen a rise in cases whilst seven areas have seen a drop.
Areas with rising cases:
Roselands – 38.5 per cent rise
Sovereign Harbour – 17.3 per cent rise
King Edwards’s Parade – 8.1 per cent rise
Langney West – 7.6 per cent rise
Langney East – 6.5 per cent rise
Meads – 4.3 per cent rise
Areas with dropping cases:
Ratton - 8.6 per cent drop
Hampden Park South - 10.8 per cent drop
St Anthony’s Hill - 15.5 per cent drop
Old Town and Motcombe - 24.4 per cent drop
Upperton - 24.7 per cent drop
Hampden Park North – 27.5 per cent drop
Pier - 7.1 per cent drop
Overall, the North East of England has seen case rates rise by a third (33 per cent) in just a week.
The second highest weekly rise was in Yorkshire and the Humber, which saw case rates rise by a quarter (25 per cent) in a week.
Scotland still had the highest overall case rate in the week to March 24, followed by the South West.