Covid rates in Eastbourne: Nearly half the town still has rising cases

Latest data looks at cases per 100,000 in the week to March 17 and the week to March 24.

Looking at the wards across Eastbourne, six areas have seen a rise in cases whilst seven areas have seen a drop.

Areas with rising cases:

Covid rates in Eastbourne

Roselands – 38.5 per cent rise

Sovereign Harbour – 17.3 per cent rise

King Edwards’s Parade – 8.1 per cent rise

Langney West – 7.6 per cent rise

Langney East – 6.5 per cent rise

Meads – 4.3 per cent rise

Areas with dropping cases:

Ratton - 8.6 per cent drop

Hampden Park South - 10.8 per cent drop

St Anthony’s Hill - 15.5 per cent drop

Old Town and Motcombe - 24.4 per cent drop

Upperton - 24.7 per cent drop

Hampden Park North – 27.5 per cent drop

Pier - 7.1 per cent drop

Overall, the North East of England has seen case rates rise by a third (33 per cent) in just a week.

The second highest weekly rise was in Yorkshire and the Humber, which saw case rates rise by a quarter (25 per cent) in a week.