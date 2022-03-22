Covid re-infection rate: Here is how Crawley compares to other areas in the UK

The number of people in Crawley with Covid-19 in week leading up to March 11 was 78 cases, which puts the infection rate per 100,000 people as 69.4.

This puts the number of people re-infected in Crawley to date as 1,480, which puts the rate per 100,000 people as 1315.9.

The number of people in Horsham with Covid-19 in week leading up to March 11 was 95 cases, which puts the infection rate per 100,000 people as 65.3.

Crawley Covid-19 reinfection rate

This puts the number of people re-infected in Horsham to date as 1, 222, which puts the rate per 100,000 people as 1315.9.

The number of people in Mid-Sussex with Covid-19 in week leading up to March 11 was 106 cases, which puts the infection rate per 100,000 people as 69.6.

This puts the number of people re-infected in Mid-Sussex to date as 1, 399, which puts the rate per 100,000 people as 919.5.

Thousands of people are becoming re-infected with Covid every day on average in the UK, with people in some parts of the country up to 9.6 times more likely to pick up a second or third bout of coronavirus.

More than 42,900 people in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland were re-infected with Covid in the week to March 11 having previously had the virus at least once, NationalWorld analysis of data from the UK Covid dashboard reveals, with an average of 4,717 re-infections per day in that time.

That was 57.2 re-infections for every 100,000 people. There is no data available for Wales.

An additional 28,084 people were re-infected between March 12 and 15, however data is not yet complete for those dates and the total may rise as more test results come in.

In some parts of the country, more than 250 in every 100,000 residents were dealing with a second, third, or subsequent infection in the week to March 11.

Positive cases are only counted as re-infections if they occurred at least 90 days after a person’s last positive test. If two positive tests are closer together than this, they are counted as one episode of infection.

The 25 local government areas in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland with the highest re-infection rates in the week to 11 March are below.