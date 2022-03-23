They are also on the up in 12 of the 13 neighbourhoods within Crawley.

There were 570,550 positive cases in the UK in the week ending March 17, a huge 39% jump on the week before.

It has affected nearly all areas. Some 366 of the UK’s 380 local authorities (96%) saw cases rise in the past week, with two areas - Torridge in Devon and Burnley in Lancashire - seeing cases double.

The lifting of many restrictions, waning effectiveness of boosters and the spread of the highly contagious BA.2 ‘stealth Omicron’ variant have all been touted as potential reasons for rising infection rates.

At a regional level, Scotland still had the highest case rate in the week to March 17, at 1,619 cases per 100,000 residents.

This was followed by the South West, with 1,200 cases per 100,000 residents. The lowest case rate was in Wales, with 412 cases per 100,000 residents.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests, except in Wales where only PCRs are counted.

They include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to March 10.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Crawley with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

1. Southgate Southgate had 1312.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 123.6% from the week before. Photo Sales

2. Bewbush Bewbush had 1028.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 90.2% from the week before. Photo Sales

3. Tilgate Tilgate had 1048.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 88.4% from the week before. Photo Sales

4. Manor Royal and Northgate Manor Royal and Northgate had 1214.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 89.2% from the week before. Photo Sales