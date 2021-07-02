East Sussex covid numbers by district

According to the East Sussex County Council website, the infection rate per 100,000 across the county is 66 while England’s rate jumped again to 160.

Wealden currently has the most infections in the county with 105, rising from 94, and Hastings’ recorded 98 cases – up from 94.

Despite every district reporting an increase in cases, Eastbourne has the fewest number of infections with 39 rising from 36.

Covid Testing Centre signs in Eastbourne. SUS-201020-152413001

Lewes has 79 cases, up from 73, while Rother’s infections increased from 40 to 49.

As of June 20, Rother had the highest rate of people who had received at least the first dose of the vaccine with 90 per cent.

Lewes has a vaccination rate of 88 per cent while 87 per cent of Wealden’s population has had at least their first jab.

Eastbourne has a vaccination rate of 83 per cent and Hastings has the lowest percentage in the county with 76.

On the most recent Covid-19 weekly surveillance update from East Sussex County Council, director of public health Darrell Gale said, “It is clear that we are in a third wave but that there are very different factors at play from wave one and wave two.

“This time around, for those that have had their vaccine, the spread of infection has been contained and the severity of infection reduced.

“Everyone can help to manage this third wave by taking a rapid (lateral flow) test twice a week.

“If you are positive but not isolating you will spread the infection to others who may experience more serious symptoms.

“If you do test positive, you and anyone you live with should self-isolate immediately and book a PCR test.

“We also need to make sure that everyone aged 18 and up has both jabs – that means pushing ahead with first jabs for the younger age groups and bringing forward second jabs where possible.

“If, like me, you have had the full vaccine do remember that rules on social distance, hand hygiene, gatherings, face coverings and fresh air still apply.