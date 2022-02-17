East Sussex teenagers urged to get covid vaccine

Anyone aged 12 or older can now receive two doses of the vaccine, while those aged 16 and above are eligible for their booster.

An NHS spokesperson said, “While children and young people have a break from school this week, the NHS is urging families to use this opportunity to make sure they get their vaccine.

“By being vaccinated, young people can benefit from the best protection against covid-19 and prevent the transmission of the virus as much as possible.”

The NHS said school visits have been taking place across the county, but anyone who missed their visit or was not able to have the jab can attend a specific walk-in session or arrange an appointment on the national booking website.

The spokesperson added, “There are lots of available appointments at vaccination services in Eastbourne, Hastings and St Leonard’s for anyone to come and get their protection during the half term break.”

People aged between 12–15 are eligible for two doses of the vaccine, 12 weeks apart.

Anyone who is 16 or older can attend a walk-in vaccination session anywhere in Sussex, or arrange an appointment on the national booking website.

People over 16 are eligible for two doses of the vaccine, eight weeks apart.

The NHS said on average 64 per cent of Sussex’s 12–15-year-olds have had their first dose, while 74 per cent of 16–17-year-olds have had a at least one jab,

A spokesperson for the Sussex covid-19 Vaccination Programme said, “We’re asking all young people to help keep themselves, their families and friends protected by coming to get a vaccination during half term.

“Whether it’s a first or second dose, our teams are here and ready to help you get protected.

“If you’re not sure about the vaccine and want to speak to someone beforehand and learn more about the vaccination programme, you can drop into any of our vaccination pop-up sessions that are taking place across the city every day.

“The teams are on hand to talk to you about it, answer your questions and reassure you about what to expect.

“For those yet to come forward, this half term offers the perfect opportunity to get protected, by booking an appointment online or popping down to a walk-in service.”

Anyone aged under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or carer who can provide consent for them to receive their vaccination.

