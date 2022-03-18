Hastings Covid jabs to end at Kings Centre - here’s where you can get a vaccination

The centre became the first main venue in Hastings for people to get their jabs when the programme started.

GPs and practice staff have delivered nearly 150,000 jabs since January 8 2021.

To meet the ongoing demand – including spring boosters and vaccinations for ages 5-11 – the team is transferring permanently to Hastings Town Hall.

Cllr Paul Barnett, deputy leader of Hastings Borough Council, said: “Rates of Covid-19 in Hastings remain high, and this is having an impact on wider health – we know there have been delays to hospital admissions because of pressure within them and the NHS more generally.

“Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from Covid-19. There are still lots of people in the town who have not had their vaccinations. It is never too late to have any of your vaccines whether it’s your first or second or booster, please come along and protect yourself. If you know others who haven’t had their vaccines please encourage them to do the same. The town hall site offers an easily accessible location for people from across the town to get themselves vaccinated.”

People can also get vaccinations at: Clarity Pharmacy, 28 Kings Road, St Leonards; Concordia Hall, Church Road, St Leonards; Laycock Pharmacy, 494-500 Old London Road, Hastings; and Wellcare Pharmacy, 68 Malvern Way, Hastings.

Dr David Fox, clinical director of Hastings Primary Care Network and a GP at High Glades Medical Centre, said, “It is the right time in our programme to hand this local venue back to the community it serves. “What we have achieved together in the past year has been incredible. We would not have done it without our fantastic team who have been brilliant and have often gone the extra mile to make sure we could offer these vaccinations to the local community.” I would also like to thank everyone from Hastings and the surrounding area coming to us to receive their vaccination and make a difference to them and their local community.”

Director of Public Health for East Sussex Council Darrel Gale added: “I’d like to commend the incredible team at the Kings Centre for their brilliant work over the last two years administering COVID vaccines to the local community of Hastings and Rother”

For the latest information on the vaccination programme visit: https://www.sussexhealthandcare.uk/keepsussexsafe

