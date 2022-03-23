Midhurst volunteers thanked after a year of covid vaccinations

The team of volunteers at the forefront of the fight to against the covid pandemic in Midhurst have been praised as the town marks the two-year anniversary since the country’s first lockdown.

By Kelly Brown
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 6:37 pm

Volunteers gathered together today (Wednesday, March 23) to celebrate a year of vaccinations with many in our community mobilising to support the vaccination campaign.

Midhurst has two great initiatives and between the two centres over 100,000 vaccinations have been provided.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Riverbank Medical Centre started in January 2021 and has achieved over 32,000 vaccinations with the support of over 100 volunteers.

Photo from left to right: Fiona Carter, Clive Blott, Shirley Blott, Simon Flint, Dr Tim Hill, Kath Miles (Practice Manager), Peter Davis, Christina Scullion, Nico Dekker gathering outside Riverbank Medical Centre in Midhurst

The volunteers were headed by the Rotary and Inner Wheel Clubs and received huge support from the tennis, cricket and rugby clubs aided by a South Harting contingent.

Read More

Read More
Two years since Sussex first went into lockdown to battle the covid pandemic

Riverbank’s Dr Tim Hill said: “This was a team effort with volunteers and staff creating a community response.”

For Dr Hill and his team the show goes on with over 75s and immunosuppressed patients being invited back for a booster with children aged between five to 11 also soon to receive invitations are to be vaccinated with volunteers are once again to be asked to help at a major clinic to be planned in April.

Rotary President Simon Flint and volunteer co-ordinator said: “We are looking forward to once again helping out. After a year it is the least we can do to help a wonderful professional team.”

Have you read this? Children aged 12 to 15 offered covid vaccinations at Chichester walk-in centre

Don’t miss this story... Bridgerton - See Petworth House in Netflix’s hit show

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

MidhurstVolunteers