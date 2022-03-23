Midhurst volunteers thanked after a year of covid vaccinations

Volunteers gathered together today (Wednesday, March 23) to celebrate a year of vaccinations with many in our community mobilising to support the vaccination campaign.
Midhurst has two great initiatives and between the two centres over 100,000 vaccinations have been provided.
Riverbank Medical Centre started in January 2021 and has achieved over 32,000 vaccinations with the support of over 100 volunteers.
The volunteers were headed by the Rotary and Inner Wheel Clubs and received huge support from the tennis, cricket and rugby clubs aided by a South Harting contingent.
Riverbank’s Dr Tim Hill said: “This was a team effort with volunteers and staff creating a community response.”
For Dr Hill and his team the show goes on with over 75s and immunosuppressed patients being invited back for a booster with children aged between five to 11 also soon to receive invitations are to be vaccinated with volunteers are once again to be asked to help at a major clinic to be planned in April.
Rotary President Simon Flint and volunteer co-ordinator said: “We are looking forward to once again helping out. After a year it is the least we can do to help a wonderful professional team.”
