New Covid-19 cases in Brighton and Hove drop by almost a quarter.

The number of confirmed new cases of Covid-19 has dropped by 24.9 per cent in Brighton and Hove.

Figures released by Brighton and Hove council show that in the seven days up to 12 February (based on data published on 17 February) there were 2,493 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in Brighton & Hove.

This is down 24.9 per cent on the previous seven days and equivalent to a weekly rate of 854.5 per 100,000 residents.

This rate is still higher than the equivalent rates for the regional (South East) and national rates.