New Covid-19 cases in Brighton and Hove ‘high and rising’

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Brighton and Hove have risen by more than 20 per cent.

Brighton and Hove City Council has released the latest weekly figures, showing that in the seven days up to March 18 (based on data published on March 23) there were 2795 confirmed new cases.

This up 20.5 per cent on the previous seven days, equivalent to a weekly rate of 958.1 per 100,000 residents, which is lower than the regional rate but higher than the national rate.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Positive cases in the city remain high and rising this week.

“The NHS across the country is currently experiencing high levels of need and all services locally remain really busy. The rise in COVID-19 cases continues to affect both those people coming into hospital who also have COVID-19, and health and care staff, which is adding to the pressure on space and staffing in our hospitals.

“High numbers of cases are also having an impact in our schools and businesses through sickness and absences.

“Please make sensible decisions to lower your chances of catching and spreading COVID-19.

“Continuing to follow the public health advice will not only help to protect our families, friends and communities, but also support our NHS, schools and businesses.”