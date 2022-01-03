New visiting restrictions brought in at East Sussex hospitals

A statement from East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust on December 31 said, “In light of the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in the local community and associated increase in hospital admissions, we have taken the very difficult decision to significantly restrict visiting at all of our hospital sites.”

Here are the ‘exceptional circumstances’ for visiting, as set out by the NHS trust:

• Compassionate visiting for patients in their last days of life

New visiting rules in East Sussex hospitals

• Patients who are receiving a new significant life changing or life limiting diagnosis

• One supporter at outpatient appointments/scans, one on the labour ward and six-hour visiting on the antenatal/postnatal ward (restricted to two visitors in total per four-bedded bay)

• One parent (or appropriate adult) at a time visiting/supporting a child

• Patients with dementia or a learning disability or autism, where not having visitors will cause the patient distress

• Patients who are critically ill in the Critical Care Units/High Dependency Units/resuscitation areas

The statement said virtual visiting is in place to ensure patients can keep in touch with loved ones.