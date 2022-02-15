Over 1,000 more teenagers double jabbed in the Chichester district

Over 1,000 more teenagers double jabbed in the district

The UK Government is calling on eligible under 18s to get vaccinated this half term, with NHS staff and volunteers manning attractions such as zoos and skate parks to encourage more teenagers to get the jab.

Figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show 1,527 people aged 16 and 17 in the Chichester district had received two jabs by February 11 – 60 per cent of the age group.

A further 1,498 12 to 15-year-olds had received two doses of a Covid vaccine by that date – 28 per cent of their age group.

It means 3,025 under-18s in the Chichester district are double-jabbed – 38 per cent of 12 to 17 year olds, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database – up 1,029 on a month earlier.

They are among 5,639 (71 per cent) who had received a first dose by February 11.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation recommended that 16 to 17-year-olds receive a second dose of the Covid jab in November – extending the advice to those aged 12 to 15 just before Christmas.

The NHS said while many youngsters have already come forward for their vaccination, infection rates among school-age children remain high.

Separate figures from the Office for National Statistics show that one in 11 pupils in school years 7 to 11 nationally tested positive for coronavirus in the week to February 5.

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead of the NHS vaccination programme, said: “This half term offers the perfect opportunity to get your child protected, by booking an appointment online or using one of the hundreds of walk-in sites across the country.

“My 13-year-old son has now had two vaccinations and it has definitely given us both that extra dose of reassurance.”

Across England, 55 per cent of 12 to 15-year-olds have had at least one dose of the Covid jab, including 22 per cent who have received two.

The rates for 16 and 17-year-olds stood at 67 per cent for a first dose and 48 per cent for second jabs by February 11.

Over 16s and clinically at-risk 12 to 15-year-olds or those who live with someone who is immunosuppressed are also now eligible for a booster jab.

Parents and guardians are asked to attend vaccination sites with their children.