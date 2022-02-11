Nationally, Coronavirus case numbers are falling but remain high. There were 579,638 cases in the week ending February 3, a 16 per cent fall on the number seen the week before.

It is still nearly double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave hit.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to February 3. Here are the neighbourhoods in Worthing with the highest case rates right now.

1. Durrington South Durrington South had 1,605.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 2% compared with the week before Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Northbrook Northbrook had 1,456.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 7.2% compared with the week before Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Broadwater South Broadwater South had 1,456.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 9.4% compared with the week before Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Broadwater West Broadwater West had 1,415.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 7.9% compared with the week before Photo: Google Photo Sales