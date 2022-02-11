Nationally, Coronavirus case numbers are falling but remain high. There were 579,638 cases in the week ending February 3, a 16 per cent fall on the number seen the week before.
It is still nearly double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave hit.
At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to February 3. Here are the neighbourhoods in Worthing with the highest case rates right now.
1. Durrington South
Durrington South had 1,605.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 2% compared with the week before
Photo: Google
2. Northbrook
Northbrook had 1,456.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 7.2% compared with the week before
Photo: Google
3. Broadwater South
Broadwater South had 1,456.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 9.4% compared with the week before
Photo: Google
4. Broadwater West
Broadwater West had 1,415.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 7.9% compared with the week before
Photo: Google