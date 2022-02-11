Cases have fallen in all but four Worthing neighbourhoods

Worthing areas with highest Covid infections in the past week

Coronavirus cases have fallen in all but four Worthing neighbourhoods, official figures show.

By Sam Woodman
Friday, 11th February 2022, 5:22 pm

Nationally, Coronavirus case numbers are falling but remain high. There were 579,638 cases in the week ending February 3, a 16 per cent fall on the number seen the week before.

It is still nearly double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave hit.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to February 3. Here are the neighbourhoods in Worthing with the highest case rates right now.

1. Durrington South

Durrington South had 1,605.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 2% compared with the week before

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Northbrook

Northbrook had 1,456.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 7.2% compared with the week before

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Broadwater South

Broadwater South had 1,456.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 9.4% compared with the week before

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Broadwater West

Broadwater West had 1,415.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 7.9% compared with the week before

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Omicron
Next Page
Page 1 of 4