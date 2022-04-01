Walk in vaccinations temporarily paused at Chichester vaccination centre

The covid vaccine SUS-210901-143747001

The centre has a high number of confirmed appointments over the coming days and so is temporarily pausing walk in vaccinations to guarantee vaccine supply for those who have booked and to keep waiting times short.

Appointments are still available every day through the booking system – and people can arrange their vaccination through the National Booking Service online or by calling 119.

Calls to 119 are free from mobiles and landlines. Lines are open every day from 8am to 8pm, and 119 can provide support in 200 languages.

The appointments booked include spring boosters which went live last week, first time boosters, and people who are yet to have their first or second dose.

A spokesperson for the Sussex COVID-19 vaccination programme said: “It is really encouraging to see the number of booked appointments for the spring booster which only went live last week. We are seeing high numbers of people come forward to receive this top up to their protection, which is really important for those most at risk.

“We have seen how Covid-19 can be more serious in older people and those with a weakened immune system, and so we hope that people will continue to come forward over the coming weeks, pre book their appointment and receive this booster.

“All of our services are also open for first, second and original booster vaccinations. If you are due your vaccination, or you are now able to have it after a COVID-19 infection, please take the time and book an appointment today.

“The temporary pausing of walk ins at Northgate will mean we can continue to provide a high level of service for anyone who has arranged a vaccination there.

“If people would rather use a walk in service, there are a number of other vaccination sites who are offering clinics over the next week. Visit the Sussex Health and Care Partnership website to see the latest list of dates and locations.”

People aged 75 and over and people aged 12 and over who are immunosuppressed are eligible for a spring booster, from three months after their original booster.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has advised a spring jab should be offered to those most vulnerable to covid-19 as a precautionary measure.

The NHS will invite people to arrange their vaccination through the National Booking Service when it is their turn. It can be accessed online at nhs.uk/covidvaccine or by calling 119.