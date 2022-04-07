Walk-ins resume at Chichester vaccination centre

The covid vaccine SUS-210901-143747001

Appointments are still available every day through the booking system – and people can arrange their vaccination through the National Booking Service online or by calling 119.

Calls to 119 are free from mobiles and landlines. Lines are open every day from 8am to 8pm, and 119 can provide support in 200 languages.

In addition to pre-booking, people can now walk in to the vaccination centre and get a vaccine without the need for an appointment.

The centre is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 8:30am – 3.30pm, and Tuesday and Thursday 12:30pm – 7.30pm.

It can offer first, second, third original boosters and spring boosters for everyone eligible for each vaccine.

A spokesperson for the Sussex COVID-19 vaccination programme said: “It is a positive step that we are now able to resume walk in vaccinations at Northgate vaccination centre.

“We have seen high numbers of people come forward for their spring booster, and we wanted to make sure we could support all those with a booked appointment, but now we are confident we can offer both ways again for people to receive their vaccination.

“We appreciate that for some people, especially those who are yet to come forward for an original dose, the walk in option offers much more flexibility – also for younger age groups.

“However you would prefer to arrange your vaccination – either booking or popping into a walk in session – if you are due a vaccine, please take time to plan it today.”

There are a number of other vaccination sites who are also offering walk-in clinics over the next week. Visit the Sussex Health and Care Partnership website to see the latest list of dates and locations.

The NHS will invite people to arrange their vaccination through the National Booking Service. It can be accessed online at nhs.uk/covidvaccine or by calling 119.