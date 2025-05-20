Major cuts to a housing support service will not be referred back to East Sussex council leaders, county councillors have decided.

On Tuesday (May 20), East Sussex County Council debated a call-in request connected to a major cut to the Housing-Related Floating Support Service.

The service, which the county council commissions from BHT Sussex, provides short-term direct support to East Sussex residents who are either homeless or at risk of homelessness.

The cut will see the service’s funding reduced from £4.3 million per year to £500,000 per year from October 2025.

The funding cut had been among 11 savings proposals agreed by the council’s cabinet in February, which at the time were said to collectively cut £3.994 million from the authority’s adult social care budget for 2025/26.

In March the proposal was “called in” by the council’s People Scrutiny Committee, which took the view cabinet councillors had not fully considered what impact the closure would have on districts and borough councils in terms of the ongoing reorganisation of local government.

This reorganisation is expected to see the county, district and borough councils within East Sussex replaced with some form of unitary authority in the next few years.

The scrutiny committee’s decision resulted in the debate, which could have seen the council refer the funding cut back to cabinet for a final decision.

During the debate, Green Party councillor Ann Cross tabled an amendment, which sought to add further matters to any reconsideration by cabinet members.

This amendment called on the council to state a view that cabinet members should “give adequate consideration” to an alternative funding model for the service. This model could have potentially seen the service continue with a £2 million budget, with £500,000 of this figure to come from district and borough councils directly.

Cllr Cross said: “If this service stops now, the districts and boroughs are indicating that this is going to cost our county up to £9 million. I say our county, because our county will by then look like a unitary authority. That means it is going to cost all of us.

“That’s bonkers. Giving up a three-and-a-half million pound contract now, to find ourselves having to restart the service. Whoever lets a service dissolve knowing that these people … are going to continue to have their needs met and this county is going to have to do that.”

She added: “When this decision was first discussed in this place, BHT Sussex were suggesting an alternative to reduce the contract value by nearly 50 per cent and indicating that this would allow 3,500 people to continue to be supported.

“I would like cabinet to really drill into that and come up with some way of continuing to fund £2m. Some of that is going to come from the districts and boroughs; the rest we can surely find from our reserves in order to protect us from what could look like [a] £9 million [cost] on our unitary authority in the next two years.

“To do anything less seems to me so short-sighted.”

But Conservatives, the council’s largest political group, criticised the proposal as being financially unworkable.

Cllr Nick Bennett, Conservative cabinet member for resources and climate change, said: “This £1 million will be a year on year commitment; the money is simply not there.”

The amendment tabled by Cllr Cross failed to win the support of the majority of councillors.

Council chairman Roy Galley (Con) then ruled that by voting down the amendment the council had properly considered the call-in and opted to take no further action.