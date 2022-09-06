The report for Magellan House, a renovated Georgian home in Lingfield Road, was published on Tuesday, September 6, after an inspection on July 21.

It awarded the service ‘Good’ ratings for all categories, including ‘safe’, ‘effective’ and ‘well-led’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report said: “Staff supported people to have the maximum possible choice, control and independence and they had control over their own lives.

Magellan House, East Grinstead, team members Elise Mitchell, Lamin Darboe and Matilda O'Brien

“Staff focused on people's strengths and promoted what they could do, so people had a fulfilling and meaningful everyday life.”

The CQC said the care home, which is run by Pathway, is registered for up to nine young people living with a learning disability and/or autism.

It added that the people at the home were supported ‘in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests’.

The report also highlighted the home’s sensory and relaxation area, which provided ‘an opportunity for people to have a quiet space’.

Magellan House in East Grinstead has been rated good in its latest CQC report

The CQC said the care home’s previous rating was ‘inadequate’ in a report published on March 18.

The report said there were breaches of regulation but added that the provider completed an action plan to show what they would do to improve.

The latest report said: “At this inspection we found improvements had been made and the provider was no longer in breach of regulations.”

It confirmed that the service is no longer in Special Measures, which it had been in since March 18.

Wellington Nyengerai, manager at Magellan House, said the care home had been on a recruitment drive.

He said: “Pathway now has a HR Director who has been great at providing us with support with recruitment.

“She has introduced a well-thought out benefits package, which gives our colleagues support such as private GP and mental health counselling.

“Thanks to the positive changes we have put in place, we have been able to recruit some outstanding people at Magellan House, that care about the job they do and take pride in the care they are providing, which has made managing risk within the home manageable.”