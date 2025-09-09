CQC rates Modality Mid Sussex ‘Good’ following transformation in care and access

Modality Mid Sussex is delighted to announce that the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has rated the practice ‘Good’ overall, recognising the significant progress made since it was placed in Special Measures in 2023.

Executive Partner Dr Ellie Flatman said: “The ‘Good’ Rating highlights the commitment and hard work of our entire team over the last two and half years. We have worked tirelessly to improve care and access for patients and this has been reflected in the report. We’re proud of what’s been achieved and remain focused on further improving the care we offer our patients.”

The practice also extended its thanks to the Patient Participation Group and wider community for their invaluable support and feedback throughout the improvement journey.

From Special Measures to Good - what has changed?

Over the past two years, Modality Mid Sussex has delivered an ambitious programme of improvements, which the CQC recognised across all five domains - Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive and Well-led:

• Successful recruitment drive - new GPs, Advanced Clinical Practitioners, GP Assistants, pharmacists, significantly increasing appointment capacity.

• More appointments than ever - with capacity rising by around 40% since 2023, supported by the introduction of regular Saturday clinics and additional services.

• A new digital front door - online triage and booking has transformed access, offering faster, fairer care and new features such as “Ask a Question” and a dedicated under-16 form. A free- text option was also added following patient feedback to make the system more flexible.

• Improved patient experience - call waiting times have been cut to just a few minutes.

• Proactive and preventative care - including group consultations, Pharmacy First pathways, online health coaching, Saturday smear test clinics, expanded vaccination services.

• Focus on safety and quality - new systems for safeguarding, infection control and medicines optimisation; regular staff training; and improved monitoring of referrals and test results.

• Stronger leadership and culture - the CQC praised the practice’s learning culture, inclusive leadership, and commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, from palliative care outreach to new digital solutions.

• Caring at the heart of services - staff were recognised for their kindness, compassion, and respect for patient dignity, with care tailored to individual needs and improved support for vulnerable groups.

While challenges remain, especially around access, the practice has seen significant improvements in patient feedback and is committed to building on this progress.

Dr Flatman added: “This turnaround has been a true team effort, with staff, patients and our community partners working together. Today’s Good rating reflects how far we have come - and it marks the start of the next chapter in delivering excellent care for our patients.”