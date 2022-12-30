A critical incident has been declared across health services in Sussex.

The NHS said it is currently seeing very high numbers of people needing care in A&E departments, calling NHS 111, accessing GP services and calling 999, and also seeing increasing numbers of people being hospitalised with flu and Covid, alongside high levels of staff sickness.

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex said: “This is all putting significant demand on services, meaning patients are waiting longer than we would like to be seen and treated. Unfortunately, this will mean it is necessary for some non-urgent operations, treatments and outpatient appointments to be rescheduled to accommodate those patients with the most urgent clinical need. Patients will be contacted to have their procedures rescheduled as soon as possible. Cancer patients and our most urgent procedures will continue to be prioritised.”

The NHS said the public should only use 999 and A&E departments for serious or life-threatening emergencies, such as chest pain, severe bleeding or breathing difficulties.

Ambulance on blues and twos

It is also asking people to stock up on over-the-counter medicines and collect their repeat prescription ahead of the Bank Holiday, stay away from hospitals if they have symptoms of flu or Covid or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19, unless it is an emergency.

The NHS Sussex spokesperson said: “It is very important people know what services are available to them if needed and to use them in the most appropriate way. Visit 111.nhs.uk for help and advice or call 111 free of charge when you can’t wait to see your doctor, or you need help but don’t know where to go.

“Some GP practices are offering appointments on Saturday, December 31. To check the arrangements at your practice, check the surgery website or give them a call. Most Urgent Treatment Centres (UTC), Minor Injuries Units (MIU) or Walk-in Centres are open over the Bank Holiday weekend if you need urgent care but it’s not an emergency, for things like sprains, burns and suspected minor fractures.

“If you or someone you know needs help for mental health support and is in crisis, call the Sussex Mental Healthline on 0800 0309500 or text SUSSEX to 85258 for a free, confidential chat.”

Allison Cannon, NHS Sussex chief nursing officer, said: “Our priority is always the safety of our patients and staff so we have taken the decision across the system to act swiftly ahead of the New Year Bank Holiday weekend to declare a critical incident due to the current extreme pressure services are experiencing. This will help us ensure patients are getting the best possible care during this time and provide greater support for staff.

“The NHS remains there for you if you need it and essential services remain open over the Bank Holiday weekend. However, it is crucial you seek help from the most appropriate services for your needs and only use emergency services such as 999 and A&E for emergencies.

