Cuckfield Stroke Communication Group releases moving new music video on YouTube

‘Out Loud’, written by music lecturer Madeline Castrey, was performed entirely by people with aphasia – difficulty with language or speech.

This condition can be caused by stroke, brain injuries or other issues.

Madeline, 25, said she became involved with the group at Queen’s Hall after using music therapy with the Parkinson's charity in West Sussex.

She said: “I saw the benefit that music had to improve physical and mental wellbeing, motor function and breathing.”

Carolyn Dodd from Cuckfield Stroke Communication Group asked Madeline if she would work with them and Madeline was eager to help.

But she said stroke ‘presents its own challenges’ and is different for everyone.

Madeline said: “Many people have memory loss, aphasia, some struggle to communicate, some speak in a kind of jargon way.

Madeline Castrey with Cuckfield Stroke Communication Group

“In terms of the ability to learn and retain new music and melodies this was something that was a real learning process for me.”

But it soon became clear how much learning classical music techniques helps people with aphasia.

Madeline said she used beat structures to assist in phonation, as well as facial exercises, movement and classical singing breathing techniques.

Madeline Castrey with Cuckfield Stroke Communication Group

“People were speaking so much more clearly after doing this,” she said, adding that she was amazed at the improvements.

For the new song Madeline used short phrases, suitable pitches, easy to remember words and simple melodies.

She has been doing charity work since overcoming serious illness as a teenager and became the youngest ever degree student at London College of Music at 16.

The Cuckfield project is part of Madeline's Resonate initiative, which uses music to make positive change.

Carolyn Dodd called Madeline ‘amazing’.

“She walks into a room and the members just light up,” she said.

Carolyn said the group has a family atmosphere and said its activities – like drawing, picture quizzes and musical bingo – challenge members.

“Anything like singing is brilliant for them,” added Carolyn, who finds the YouTube video very moving.

“Some people have got no words at all,” she said.