Meet one of the people working for the NHS in Eastbourne - a doctor’s assistant.

In 2017 the East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust received funding from Health Education England for six doctor’s assistant posts. A doctor’s assistant looks to take away some of the administrative and clinical pressures on doctors, in order to help increase productivity.

Helen Wilkins was one of the original five assistants and has been working for the trust at the DGH for six years now. She said: “You have to be very organised in this job and be able to prioritise your own and the doctor’s workloads. You also have to really understand what the doctors are doing so you can relieve them of as much as you can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Each day varies greatly. I start by preparing rounds for the consultants, which can include checking whether blood results are in or adding notes to patients’ records. I can also carry out canulations and vein punctures, which not all doctor’s assistants can and is really helpful for the doctors and nurses on the ward.

Day in the life of a doctor’s assistant in Eastbourne – Helen Wilkins (photo from East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust)

“The best part of the job is being able to help patients get home without any delays. I can carry out some things myself, such as dementia screening, pushing for test results and chasing medication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being able to take pressure off the doctors and nurses to allow them to spend more time with patients is such a big part of the job. As a doctor’s assistant I can go in and prepare things for them before they even see the patient.”

The main qualities for a good doctor’s assistant are having good common sense, being organised, and being logical according to Helen.

Helen is shortly moving on from her role, but says she has really enjoyed the opportunities that being a doctor’s assistant has given her. She said: “I have loved my role. Knowing I am helping and making a difference to how a patient is treated, knowing that I can really help the doctors and nurses do their jobs more effectively. It has made me feel really needed and appreciated. It is such a nice feeling when the whole team works together to really push for the patient to be able to go home. It really feels like a team effort.”

Advertisement Hide Ad